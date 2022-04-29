A DAY IN HISTORY 50 YEARS AGO! Archbishop Drexel Wellington Gomez

WE ARE STILL LOOKING FOR A GOVERNOR GENERAL!

Anglican Bishop BP salutes His Grace, Archbishop Drexel Wellington Gomez.

On 26th April, 1972 , then Father Drexel Wellington Gomez was appointed bishop of Barbados by The House of Bishops. It was quite a controversial appointment; many Barbadians were displeased with the appointment. However, they had themselves to blame, as they were unable to elect a bishop from among themselves, after many times of balloting. Gomez’s response, to the ruckus, is said to have been, “…never mind, I will train a Barbadian.”

He went on to become His Grace the Most Reverend Drexel Wellington Gomez, Lord Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of the West Indies & Bishop of the Diocese Of Nassau & The Bahamas (Including the Turks & Caicos Islands).

We celebrate his life’s work and dedication in the Lord’s vineyard.

As we at BP celebrate the Bishop’s work we are reminded of the Psalm 37:23, “The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delighteth in his way.”