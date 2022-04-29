PM Davis welcomes the world to a Bahamas OPENED FOR BUSINESS!

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis Q.C. along with US President Bill Clinton and British Prime Minister Tony Blair at the FTX SALT Conference at Baha Mar Cable Beach.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — At the FTX/Salt Cryptocurrency Conference at Baha Mar Convention Center, April 28, 2022, on the second day featuring a financial panel presentation — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper met and greeted former US President Bill Clinton, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and FTX Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried.

Major players in crypto and the traditional finance industry have raved about their discussions with Prime Minister Davis, which they described as a highlight of their trip.

Prime Minister Davis has made it his mission to push the Bahamas to the forefront of the digital asset industry.

