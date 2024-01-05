Abaco records its first traffic fatality – victim is Jamarion Russell  18…

18-year-old Jamarion Russell

Abaco| Police on the island of Abaco are investigating the circumstances surrounding a traffic accident that claimed the life of an 18 year-old-male from Mount Hope, Little Abaco. This incident occurred on Thursday 04th January 2024 at 8:10 p.m.

Bahamas Press has identified the victim as 18-year-old Jamarion Russell.

Preliminary reports revealed that the Russell, a male, the lone occupant of a white Honda vehicle, was driving in the area of Blackwood on S.C.Bootle Highway when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided in bushes on the northern side of the street.

Emergency medical personnel and a local medical doctor responded to the scene. After assessing the victim, they determined that there were no signs of life and pronounced him deceased.

This matter remains under active investigation. May his soul rest in peace.

We report yinner decide!