A male is left critical in hospital after a cement block from three stories high fell on his head…

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting tonight that an adult male is currently hospitalized in critical condition following an industrial accident that occurred shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Friday 05th January, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was working at a construction site located Ajax Street-

Farrington Road when he was struck in the head by a cement block that fell from the third floor of a building under construction.

Despite wearing protective headgear, the impact was substantial and led to head trauma. The victim was transported to the hospital by an ambulance and his condition remains critical. Police are investigating this incident.

