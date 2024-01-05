Pair in Pinewood home caught with weapon and firearms – PEOPLE INTO SERIOUS CRIME BUSINESS!

file photo

NASSAU| Police have taken an adult male and female into custody after an illegal firearm and a quantity of ammunition was found at a Pinewood Gardens residence on Friday 05th January, 2024.

According to reports, shortly after 10:00 a.m., a team of officers executed a search warrant on a residence located on Spruce Street, where they discovered an illegal handgun and a quantity of ammunition inside the home.

The occupants of the home, a 38-year-old male and a 24-year-old female, were subsequently arrested, and they are assisting police with this investigation.