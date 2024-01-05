WIPING CAMERA CLEAN TO HIDE EVIDENCE?!!!

Former Minister of Health and Chairman of the FNM Duane Sands

NASSAU| We are learning FNM Chairman Duane Sands believes he is one step ahead of the police in this matter with FNM Vice Chairman Richard Johnson.

We can report that speed bumps are ahead for Sands, who is alleged to have gone into a business establishment right across from the FNM Headquarters on Mackey Street with a technician with the tools to wipe evidence clean that could assist the police in solving the matter against Johnson. Now this is deep.

Sands has a proven track record of breaking RULES and doing shady buiness for his own hidden agenda. Remember Barbara ‘bag full a money’ Hanna and the $1.9 million contract without Cabinet Approval so she could bring evidence against Frank Smith? Smith was found not guilty in the matter and the truth revealed that Duane Sands committed serious, egregious acts in the interference of justice.

It was Sands who broke Covid Protocol to land a plane here during lockdown; behaving recklessly with Cabinet Government. He was FIRED for his lawlessness! Yinner forget this!

It was Sands who was caught at the Police residence trying to encourage him to tell a LIE while taking money in order to jam a sitting Cabinet Minister in the Davis Government. Now yinner must know BP never liked Duane Sands and we just learning that we must come from underground to deal with this canker in politics!

It was Sands who enhanced a fake medical report in Hiram Kelly’s defense in the violence against him by Omar Archer. The DOCTOR DID THIS!

Meanwhile Michael Pintard was celebrated in the Nassau Guardian on Friday talking about how the government needs to sit down with gangleaders in order to resolve this crime crisis. Pintard, here is some free advice, sit down with your OWN CHAIRMAN (Duane SANDS), who clearly is behaving like a THUG while walking around in a doctor’s white coat. STAY TUNED!!!

We report yinner decide!