Police advises the public of multiple FAKE REPORTS about shooting incidents by BAD ACTORS ON SOCIAL MEDIA!

NASSAU| The Royal Bahamas Police Force seeks to officially notify the general public on the dissemination of misleading information through social media platforms.

The circulated content asserts the occurrence of “an officer from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force being responsible for shooting his wife in the Carmichael Road area”. It is crucial to emphasize that this information is entirely inaccurate and constitutes false news.

Following investigations by officers from the Southwestern Division into a domestic dispute at a home in the Carmichael Road area, officials are satisfied that there was no evidence to support a shooting took place.

Police wish to remind the public that making Defamatory Statements and Publications wit knowledge that the incident is untrue is a criminal offense and any person(s) found in violation will be prosecuted under the Statute Laws of the Bahamas.

