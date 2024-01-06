Male shot coming down steps at complex on East and Lewis Street

Scenes from the 7th homicide on Lewis and East Streets.

NASSAU| Police are currently conducting an investigation into the death of an adult male who was fatally shot on Saturday 6 th January 2024, around 2:30 p.m. in the vicinity of East Street North.

According to preliminary reports, when responding officers arrived at the location, they found an adult male lying at the base of a stairwell suffering from gunshot injuries to his upper torso.

Emergency medical personnel were summoned to the location, they assessed the victim and determined he showed no vital signs of life.

Acting on intelligence, officers from the Mobile Division (Saturation Patrols), conducted a search of a nearby property where they discovered and subsequently seized a firearm with ammunition believed to be connected to the fatal shooting.

Police are uncertain of the circumstances surrounding this incident and are seeking the whereabouts of one of the suspects connected to this incident, who was dressed in a black jacket and black tam and fled in a cream-colored Nissan vehicle traveling south on East Street.

Anyone with information that can help solve this matter is urged to contact 919/911, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).