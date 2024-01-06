Western Air Experiences Unexpected Issues

Scenes in the terrifying landing of Western Air.

FREEORT| There was panic on a Western Air flight 715 en route from Nassau to Freeport today when passengers began praying as a recording sounded “BRACE BRACE” on Saturday.

In the end the plane landed safely without incident. Now Westernair has not released one statement to BP sharing what happened on the flight.

Bahamas Press reported how flight 701—an Embraer 145 aircraft – back in February 2023 Western Air flight between Nassau and Freeport, Bahamas (VIDEO BELOW) was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after take-off this morning after the aircraft’s nose landing gear failed to fully retract.

We report yinner decide!