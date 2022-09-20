Acting DPP sent on leave

Franklyn Williams meets with GG Smith.

NASSAU| Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Franklyn Williams, was sent on leave after the Director of Public Prosecutions, Garvin Gaskin returned from vacation leave.

The Attorney General does not know what to do with Williams, who was acting in the role for seven months.

Attorneys complained about his slackness, lack of work ethic, and his constant absenteeism. Williams, instead of doing the peoples work, chose to sit in his office with a known Queen all day while hard working staff could hear laughter coming from his office.

Red plates are driven by high ranking officers and messengers during working hours but he was allowed to take the vehicle home in the evenings, and on weekends and holidays.