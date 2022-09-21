Acting Prime Minister Cooper leads assessment team to review the impact of Hurricane Fiona

Acting PM Cooper speaks with the media as residents of the Southern Bahamas returned to home following Fiona passage.

MAYAGUANA, The Bahamas — Acting Prime Minister, the Hon. Hon. I. Chester Cooper visited Mayaguana, September 21, 2022 for assessment of the impact of Hurricane Fiona on that island.

Also part of the NEMA team in Mayaguana were Minister Obie Wilchcombe, Minister of State Myles LaRoda, Minister Clay Sweeting, NEMA Director Captain Stephen Russell, Permanent Secretary Carl Smith, and officials. The hurricane response assessment group made a prior stop in Exuma and received evacuees from Mayaguana who were returning home.

The group met with residents, and visited Betsy Bay Dock, Betsy Bay Reverse Osmosis Plant, and Abraham’s Bay High School. (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson).