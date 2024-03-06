Adrian Gibson’s cousin granted 24-hour security

Rashae Gibson goes into witness protection.

NASSAU| Rashae Gibson, the cousin of FNM MP Adrian Gibson, has been granted whistleblower status and placed under the protection of a witness protection program with 24-hour police security.

Prosecutors have chosen to drop all charges against Ms. Gibson, who was originally facing allegations of bribery, conspiracy to commit bribery, fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and money laundering.

The charges against Adrian Gibson and six others, including his cousin, were initially filed in 2022, linked to the awarding of contracts during Adrian Gibson’s tenure as executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC).

Prosecutors allege the Long Island MP failed to disclose his interest in over $1 million in contracts awarded by WSC.

He alleged laundered the money by purchasing property and vehicles.

Former WSC general manager Elwood Donaldson, Peaches Farquharson, Joan Knowles and Jerome Missick are on trial along with Gibson.