Former BPL COO Christina Alston returns to power company

Christina Alston and Dylan Sawyer as Directors

NASSAU| The Ministry of Energy and Transport advised the Cabinet Office on Tuesday of the resignations of two members of the Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) board.

In response to this development, Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis has subsequently appointed Christina Alston and Dylan Sawyer as Directors.

The Ministry said in a statement, “Christina Alston is an accomplished leader with over three decades in the electric utility sector and brings to BPL an unparalleled depth of international experience.

Her tenure as Transmission Development Manager at Georgia Transmission Corporation in the United States and her strategic roles in supply chain management underscore her adeptness in navigating complex utility landscapes.”

Her substantial contributions to large-scale US power companies, such as Florida Power & Light (FP&L) and Duke Energy Corporation, have solidified her reputation in developing sustainable energy solutions and operational excellence.

Alston served as Chief Operating Officer at BPL from 2017-2019, when the ministry said she “was instrumental in the comprehensive oversight of planning, engineering, operations, maintenance, and the path to renewable integration across the Bahamian archipelago, managing an extensive network of generation facilities across multiple islands.”

“At Florida Power & Light, her role as Major Account Manager focused on delivering exceptional customer service to the industrial sector, including crisis management during outages and storms – showcasing her adeptness in both strategic planning and customer relations,” according to the statement.

Dylan Sawyer, known for his multi-disciplined approach and entrepreneurial success in the petroleum, real estate, and manufacturing industries, brings a fresh perspective to BPL.