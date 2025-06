Alexander Davis – Atlantis Houseman

NASSAU| An Atlantis houseman and Crystal Award winner Alexander Davis is the man who died on Baillou Hill Road this week after suffering a heart attack as he drove in the area.

EMS pronounced the celebrated and loved Atlantis employee lifeless after he pulled his vehicle onto the side of the road just outside the Mucka Mucks store in the area.

To his family and work family we offer our condolences on his passing.

May he rest in peace.