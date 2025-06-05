FNM could back out of Randol Fawkes Labour Day Parade!

PLP set to Launch its Re-election Bid on Labour Day with a Tsunami Of BLUE SUPPORTERS!

NASSAU| The Free National Movement is set to present a poor performance at the Randol Fawkes Labour Day Parade 2025.

The parade is set for Friday 6th June when Prime Minister Philip Davis KC will kick-off his PLP Party’s commitment to workers and ignite the party faithful to get ready for a General Election.

Last week the FNM issued a text message to all Free National Movement Associations to present a strong showing at the Labour Day Parade; requesting a 100 members presence from each Association.

But weak leadership marred by contention, deep infighting and division has shown a piss-poor response by Association Members. Up to yesterday only five women from the Women’s Association members had committed to marching on the Randol Fawkes Labour Day Parade with the FNM…(5)!

Meanwhile, Davis’ PLP has been organizing the holiday for months booking Clifford Park for a big day of events following the march in celebration of the Prime Minister’s Birthday!

PLP by tradition having been given birth by the labour movement in the Bahamas will march in the hundred as seen every year.

Davis promises to present a sea of blue (a Tsunami) supporters which will make their way from Columbus Primary into Clifford Park where a Day of FUN EVENTS ARE PLANED!

With scores of busses, flatbeds and bikes set to march up East Street and onto Bay Street Labour Day 2025 is expected to be the biggest seen by workers ever.

We report yinner decide!