Opening Ceremony for Curly’s Beach Resort, Bennett’s Harbour, Cat Island

BENNETT’S HARBOUR, Cat Island, The Bahamas — An Opening Ceremony and Ribbon Cutting of Curly’s Beach Resort was held June 6, 2025 in Bennett’s Harbour, Cat Island. Bringing remarks at the celebration were Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon.Chester Cooper. Also in attendance: Minister of Works and Family Affairs the Hon. Clay Sweeting; Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jamahl Strachan; Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles and other dignitaries.

Prime Minister Philip Davis and Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper are pictured in the ribbon cutting with Mr. Vincent ‘Curly’ McDonald and family. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)