MP Cartwright tells Parliament he has been exonerated after an auditing firm cleared him from any wrongdoing in Beaches and Parks Scandals!

Kendrick Christie, who did the investigation, is Cartwright’s Alpha Phi Alpha FRAT BROTHER! Should his firm be allowed to do such an investigation? Shouldn’t they recuse themselves?

Outgoing St. BARNABAS MP Shanendon Cartwright and defeated Opposition Leader Michael Pintard.

NASSAU| The outgoing MP for St Barnabas Shanendon Cartwright has launched his bid for the leadership of the FNM.

Cartwright came out swinging Tuesday morning, telling Parliament he has been cleared of any concerns there may have been involving the Bahamas Public Parks and Beaches Authority

Cartwright wrote said, “…today Mr. Deputy Speaker, free of malice, resentment, or grievance, I rise to inform this honorable House that I have been reliably advised and informed that in October of last year, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions concluded its findings into the inquiry into the operations of the Bahamas Public Parks and Beaches Authority during my tenure as executive chairman.”

In 2023, Cartwright was questioned by police in relation to their investigation into contracts issued by the Beaches Authority.

Now BP understands the Kendrick Christie of K.Christie and Company facilitates a cadre of Fraud, Accounting and Consultancy services professionals in such matters.

Christie is also the Frat Brother of MP Cartwright and perhaps should have recused himself from examining the probe into his Alpha Phi Alpha brother Cartwright!

But, hey, this is the Bahamas and such matters will get swept under that BIG DUTTY RUG in the country.

But in this case – perhaps now Cartwright could take over the FNM from miserable Pintard who has put in a weak performance for the FNM these past three and a half years.

Cartwright new house property lot was aldo clesned up a few weeks ago. Perhaps to begin construction next to Rupert Roberts (neighbours).

We report yinner decide!