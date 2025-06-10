RBDF Commissioning Ceremony for Four New Safe Boats

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Royal Bahamas Defence Force commissioning ceremony for four new Safe Boats, recently acquired by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force from Safe Boats International, took place on Friday, May 30, 2025 at the RBDF Harbour Patrol Unit, East Bay Street.

The ceremony marked the culmination of a strategic defence procurement initiative that began in January 2024.

The four newly acquired Safe Boats represent a substantial investment in the nation’s maritime security capabilities and will significantly enhance the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s ability to: strengthen border security and territorial defence; combat transnational criminal networks; enhance operational capacity across the archipelagic nation; support the decentralization of defence operations throughout the Commonwealth; and protect the nation’s exclusive economic zone and maritime interests. In attendance: Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne Munroe; Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin; Opposition Leader, the Hon. Michael Leader; and Deputy Leader of the Opposition Shanendon Cartwright. Also present: US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Kimberly Furnish. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose)