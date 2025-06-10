Thousands marched in show of solidarity with workers

NASSAU| Thousands of Bahamian workers took to the streets in solidarity for the 2025 Labour Day parade held in New Providence.

The parade route started at Windsor Park traveling to Bay Street and Arawak Cay.

Thousands of Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) supporters marched in a organized fashion this year.

PLP officials previously announced plans to launch their election campaign on Labour Day. Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis defending the PLP’s presence amid claims of politicisation by emphasising the inclusiveness of Labour Day.