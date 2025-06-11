Briland murder could be a dangerous LOVE TRIANGLE gone bad!

Briland, NORTH ELEUTHERA| A love triangle may be the backdrop behind that murder which took place in Briland, North Eleuthera late last evening.

The victim we understand is a young 25-year-old who goes by the first name Cameron.

Late last night two men were driving around shortly before midnight, when police were alerted to a shooting incident on Munnings Street.

Officers responded to the scene, where it was reported that two men were riding on a golf cart when a male wearing dark clothing approached them, discharged gunshots in their direction, and fled from the scene in a southern direction. As a result, both men sustained injuries and were taken to the local clinic.

However, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries and the other one is expected to be airlifted to New Providence for further medical treatment.

Police are investigating.

We report yinner decide!