Bahamas Press EXCLUSIVE: SILVER AIRWAYS FINALLY GROUNDED – MIDNIGHT SHAME AFTER YEARS OF FOOLISHNESS!

file photo

Nassau | Bahamas Press

SILVER AIRWAYS is no more — and they had the gall to drop the news in the middle of the night like some thief in the dark.

In a midnight advisory issued on June 11, 2025, Silver Airways abruptly announced it has ceased all operations, including its flights to Florida, The Bahamas, and the Caribbean. Effective immediately.

No warning. No plan. Just pure chaos for passengers — especially the dozens of tourists left stranded in Nassau, Exuma, Marsh Harbour, and more. Families who came to enjoy our waters woke up to canceled flights, no communication, and zero solutions. Visitors were literally sitting in hotel lobbies, confused, frustrated, and scrambling to rebook on other carriers.

And this ain’t new.

Silver Airways been playing fool for years!

Bahamians know the drill:

Book a flight… CANCELLED.

Need to get to a family island for a funeral? CANCELLED.

Plane full? Good luck rebooking — maybe next week.

Customer service? Might as well talk to the wall.

They’ve held our domestic and regional travel hostage, especially on key Family Island routes where options are already limited. And let’s not even start on the condition of their fleet — half-rust, half-rattle, all stress.

Silver treated Bahamian passengers like second-class citizens. No investment. No accountability. Just constant disrespect to the people and places that kept them afloat far longer than they deserved.

And now they vanish in the night like nothing happened?

Silver’s so-called “announcement” wasn’t emailed, texted, or shared publicly with dignity. No — they dropped it in the dead of night when airports were closed, tickets were booked, and the weekend travel rush was gearing up.

People showed up at the airport this morning only to find out they had no flight, no refund, and no answers.

Bahamas Press BEEN warning y’all!

This airline operated with the arrogance of a monopoly and the service of a back-alley jitney. They left our people, our visitors, and our economy exposed. And now, with the doors slammed shut, they leave behind a trail of disrupted travel plans, disappointed tourists, and angry citizens.

Tourism stakeholders, take note. The next airline that wants to fly into The Bahamas must come with respect, reliability, and real investment in our people.

To Silver Airways: Good riddance.

#BahamasPress #SilverAirwaysDown #TouristsStranded #IslandPeopleDeserveBetter