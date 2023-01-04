Aliv & JCNP delivered on the first of a five year contractual agreement to bring to the Bahamian people The Boxing & New Year’s Day Parades…

JUNKANOO HAS NEVER BEEN BETTER…JUNKANOO IS ALIV!!!

PM Davis greets One Family lead beller.

NASSAU| By far the junkanoo season was one of the best parades seen by the world; with the capturing highlight of a woman leading a major group in the “A” division to victory in both events.

PRIME Minister Philip Brave Davis KC MP congratulated Christina “Muffin” Fernander for being the first woman to lead a major Junkanoo Group with two consecutive victories.

Muffin, the courageous female leader, has guided One Family Junkanoo and Community Organization as its chairman for three terms is worthy to be congratulated.

Prime Minister Davis opined that he celebrate her accomplishments and artistry “…even as I know my Valley Boys will return as Champs,” the PM added. The Valley Boys came 4th in the New Year’s Day Parade.

Aliv however proved that it also can modernize junkanoo taking over a stellar live broadcast a Bahamian living in the US told BP, “We watched both Parades from our Washington DC home without a single interruption.

Aliv made live broadcoasting to the world possible via its app, Facebook and YouTube networks. They did a great job.”

Additionally, ticketing and the flow of the Parade management proved that Aliv and JCNP were the best performers of the annual event.

Aliv’s powerful broadcasting influence with its modernatizations crystal-clear coverage will also take centre stage in the 50th Anniversary Events particularly its coverage of the CARITFA GAMES THIS EASTER to be hosted in the Bahamas.

We report yinner decide!