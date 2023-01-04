First traffic fatality for the year recorded on Bernad Road…

Scenes following that crash on Bernard Road which claimed the life of a young teen.

Nassau| Bahamas Press is now confirming a traffic fatality has been recorded on Bernard Road on Monday.

A teen passenger was seriously injured in that crash while riding as a passenger in the Suzuki Swift. He was taken to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim, only Bahamas Press will tell you, was the nephew of the first female murdered on Monday 2nd January 2023 in Montell Heights (double homicide with Kevin Andrews). The family is gripping with both deaths which took place hours apart.

BP was unable to get the full names of this fatality victim.

