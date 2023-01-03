Former Jaguars player Uche Nwaneri dies at 38, reports

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Uche Nwaneri during a NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2009, in Jacksonville, Fla.(AP Photo/Phil Coale) Read Less

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Uche Nwaneri died at the age of 38 Friday, according to reports.

Bleacher Report wrote the fifth-round NFL guard who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2007 died due to an “enlarged heart with acute heart failure.”

Jaguars’ chief football strategy officer Tony Khan issued a statement about Nwaneri on behalf of the organization.

“Rest In Peace, Uche Nwaneri. @Chukwu77 played 7 seasons with the Jaguars, 2007-2013, and forged a strong bond with the Jags fans that’s remained to this day,” Khan said in the statement. “On behalf of the Jaguars organization and my family, our thoughts are with Uche’s family + friends at this terrible time.”

According to a report from TMZ Sports, police were called to Nwaneri’s wife’s house in West Lafayette, Indiana, around 1 a.m. local time after he collapsed in a bedroom. When authorities arrived, they found him unresponsive.

There were no signs of trauma or foul play. An official cause of death was not immediately released.