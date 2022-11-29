Aliv JCNP Nervous SATDEE this DECEMBER 3rd @ FORT CHARLOTTE!

Groups want Perry Christie and Hubert Minnis to pick for the Valley Boys and Saxons….

NASSAU| Junknaoo is roaring back in a big big way and Aliv kicks off the 2022/23 Junkanoo Parades with the picking up of the numbers for the parade lineup.

Junknooners are ready for Bay Street this year after a two-year absence.

BP is learning the major groups are each sending their team’s picker deep prayers to make sure they secure a good spot in the lineup.

Aliv, the new powerful telephone sponsor for the parade, will calm down spectators and we believe this year will be the best NERVOUS SATDEE event in the history of Junkanoo!

We are told groups are asking Former Prime Ministers Perry Christie and Hubert Minnis to pick the numbers for the Valley Boys and Saxons Junkanoo Group.

We report yinner decide!