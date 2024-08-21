ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE IN FNM Central Grand Bahama constituency – Defeated MP Lewis sends scathing communication to party leadership!

Iram Lewis, Kwasi Thompson and Michael Pintard

NASSAU| All hell is breaking loose deep inside the camps of the FNM as an all out war is boiling in the community of Grand Bahama.

BP is right now learning some sitting MPs will not get their nomination as standard bearers for the FNM. One such MP is Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis.

An exchange of words with the Party Leadership intercepted by BP confirms Lewis is in a fight for his life as a MP.

Another constituent who is seeking the nomination from the Party opened the headquarters with the blessings of Party Officials and began giving out items to constituents for back-to-school. But Lewis is not having it and wrote:

“Once again this level of disrespect is TOTALLY out of order! Who gave authorization for this event to take place at The Central Grand Bahama Constituency office? I am the sitting Member of Parliament and that Office is where constituency matters are dealt with by the Member of Parliament. Who Authorized this? I was not notified, or asked for any sort of permission before this giveaway took place. This is the level that we are now….”

Not a word has come from Duane Sands or leader Michael Pintard who we know is not in step with Lewis and favours another standard bearer of the party in the constituency.

Lewis had once made public his support for Hubert Minnis’ return to the helm of the party. We at BP believe this is now payback and can suggest Iram Lewis will lose his bid to return as the MP for Central Grand Bahama. It ain’t long nah!

We rreport yinner decide!