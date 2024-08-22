Ret. PUBLIC Servant Andrea Francis passes at 65…

Andrea Francis, 65

Bahamas Press is reporting the sudden passing of Ms Andrea Francis today while visiting family on holiday in Canada. She was 65-years-old.

Andrea retired last year as a Public Servant in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Also over her many years worked at the Passport Office, Statistics and The Parliamentary Registration Department.

She served as President of St. MATTHEW’S Anglican Church Women, and was a devout member of the Anglican Communion. To her children, grandchildren, siblings we extend our condolences.

May she rest in peace.