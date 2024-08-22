VAT went uncollected by Minnis FNM on the $5.3 BILLION Liberty purchase of BTC!

PM Davis and Simon Wilson claw back millions in unpaid VAT TAXES owed by BTC in its sale to Liberty – UNCOLLECTED BY MINNIS’ FNM! – AND THE WUTLESS MEDIA NEVER TOLD YINNER A THING!

BTC Billion-Dollar Infrastructure needs serious upgrades and better technical services teams!

NASSAU | As Bahamas Press focuses on BTC this week, as serious questions on its management and executive leadership have come to our attention, BP has some hard questions for the FNM leadership who did nothing to bargain for the Bahamian people.

BP is learning when Liberty Latin America (LLA), the parent company, purchased (BTC) the Minnis FNM Government failed to collect the VAT taxes on the sale.

Many would recall Liberty came seeking purchase during the Christie PLP Government but was never approved.

The agreement to sell BTC (the parent company Cable and Wireless) to Liberty was agreed by the. Minnis FNM Government to get this … for $5.3 billion!

When Cable and Wireless bought BTC, back in 2011, they purchased it for only $210 million. With $50million sitting in the bank and with the Government and people of the Bahamas taking on staff. pensions which were in the millions, the sale was branded as a give-away!

Thanks to the diligence of Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC, his FS Simon Wilson and the competentBahamian board members, much of that VAT owed to the Bahamian people was collected.

Having not paid dividends while Minnis sat in office and attempting to take away VAT owed on the sale of the corporation, Bahamas Press wonders when anyone in media in the Bahamas was going to tell you, our loyal readers, how BTC was allowed to not pay VAT on its sale and almost got away with it under the FNM? WHAT IS THIS?!

