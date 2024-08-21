Centreville Community Centre construction underway…

In our latest update video, Member of Parliament for Centreville, Hon. Jomo Campbell, shares the significance of the Centreville Community Centre project for our community. This center is set to be a vital hub for education, youth development, and community gatherings. Lead Contractor James Miller also provides an insightful progress report, ensuring that we’re on track to deliver a space that will benefit all Centreville residents. Stay tuned for more updates as we build a brighter future together!

