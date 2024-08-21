BTC paid NO dividends to the People of the Bahamas (GOV’T) for four years under Minnis FNM! WHO COLLECTED OUR MONEY?

BTC paid NO Dividends under Ingraham and Minnis – But paid only when a PLP governments are in power? When will the media tell yinner this?

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now looking deeply at the books of The Bahamas Telecommunication Corporation (BTC) financials and we have questions.

Questions like: why in five years, while huge profits were made at BTC, not a dime was paid to shareholders (the Bahamas Government) under the Minnis FNM Administration? WHY? WHAT IS THAT ABOUT?

For example, back in 2019 pre-pandemic The Corporation made some $207.3 million but paid the people of the Bahamas not a dime under Minnis’ FNM Government! Why? WHO GOT THE MONEY?!

In 2020, again some $181.1 million in revenue was generated by BTC. But we ask again: who got the cheque for dividends as nothing was paid to the Bahamas Government when Minnis sat in power. WHO GOT OUR DIVIDENDS?

And again in 2021, BTC’s profits stood at $189.9 million. That year, now with Davis’ PLP in Power, BTC paid some $50 million to shareholders. But we wonder seriously, with BTC generating profits (although profits have declined since being sold under Hubert Ingraham’s FNM), why were shares not paid for the years while Minnis’ FNM held power? Who got all that money? No wonder the former CEO poked jokes at Minnis. WHAT IS THIS?

Talking about Ingraham, when BTC was sold under the Ingraham Administration, between 2007 – 2012, again, BTC failed to pay any dividends to taxpayers for five years. WHY?! Why Dividends are only paid when a PLP government is in power?

Since Prime Minister Davis took over the country, BTC has paid over $100 million in dividends to shareholders (The Bahamian People).

From the looks of things BTC only respects shareholders when the PLP Government sits in power!

And here is another question: How is it that the DAILY DYING DINOs in all these years have failed to report this fact about the telephone company? WHAT HAPPENED HERE?! WE HAVE MORE TO SAY!

