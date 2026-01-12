An 18 year-old biker dies near Seagrapes in Eight Mile Rock…

18-year-old killed in biker crash in the Seagrapes community of Eight Mile Rock.

FREEPORT| Police on Grand Bahama are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Monday, 12th January 2026, in the Seagrape area of Eight Mile Rock, which claimed the life of an 18-year-old male.

According to preliminary reports, shortly before 9:00 a.m., police were alerted to a traffic collision at the junction of Queen’s Highway and Stubbs Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene, where they observed a black motorcycle and its male rider, who was found unresponsive, along with a white Ford Transit occupied by a lone male driver.

Emergency Medical Services attended the scene, examined the motorcyclist, and confirmed that there were no vital signs of life. The driver of the Ford Transit was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation after complaining of slight pain. Initial investigations indicate that the driver of the Ford Transit was travelling east along Queen’s Highway when the motorcyclist exited Stubbs Avenue, resulting in the collision.

Investigations are ongoing.

Just on Sunday evening around the same time Police Constable Johnathan Johnson lost his life on East Bay Street when his vehicle crashed into a wall. He died on the scene.