An employee of Bahamasair goes wild after her man and almost caught her death in the process!

SHE ATTEMPTED TO FLY USING A CAR TO CATCH HER BOYFRIEND!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is following how a wild Bahamasair employee crashed her vehicle in a highspeed chase through a residential community on Sunday.

The Bahamasair employee almost ran through a home on Roberts Street in Yellow Elder as she attempted to slam into her man’s car in a chase.

Police has to be called after vehicles flipped and trees cut as the Bain Town woman caught fire behind the wheel.

People should not be behaving like this on a big Sunday. And guess what? This a real place!

We report yinner decide!