WARNING ON SUB-TROPICAL STORM NICOLE – HON. CHESTER COOPER, ACTING PRIME MINISTER

The Government is closely monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole which is projected to be in The Bahamas by Wednesday.



The late-season storm is a reminder that we’re not out of the woods yet as the

Atlantic hurricane season continues through November 30th.



As projections are subject to change, we urge you to follow the official releases of The Bahamas Department of Meteorology.



Currently, Abaco, Andros and the Berry Islands, Bimini, Grand Bahama, Eleuthera and New Providence are under tropical storm watch.



Please do not take this storm lightly.



Nicole poses an imminent threat to the islands under the warning.



Everyone must prepare for the worst.



For those who cannot secure themselves at home, please make preparations to move to the nearest storm shelter.



Abaco and Grand Bahama are currently directly in the path of the storm, which could strengthen over the next 36-48 hours.



It is not advised that anyone go out to sea around the areas projected to be

impacted.



NEMA will have a briefing for the nation this afternoon, but I ask that you do not wait to start preparing.

We have been very fortunate thus far this hurricane season and we want to ensure that everyone does all they can to protect life and property.



May God continue to bless us all.