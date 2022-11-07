Junkanoo connects with the Bahamas’ BEST NETWORK FOR SPEED…ALIV

Groups are making their way to Bay at the Aliv /JCNP Junkanoo Holidays Season begins.

NASSAU| The countdown is on for the 2022/23 Aliv and JCNP Junknaoo Season and the groups are getting ready.

On Sunday evening the Saxons came alive at the Fish Fry and the Valley Boys made sweet music under the Paradise Island Bridge.

The competition is getting stiff but there could only be one winner at each parade.

Your telephone giant will make it all happen this holiday. Aliv in sponsorship with the JCNP is the title sponsor with the return of Junkanoo to Bay Street.

Following an absence, for two solid years, the groups will make music and video to be transmitted and captured across multiple Aliv phones across the Bahamas and around the world.

We ga say it again – JUNKANOO COMES ALIV this holiday season.