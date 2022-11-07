Former MP and Cabinet Minister’s water supply disconnected for nonpayment! IT’S A NEW DAY AND YOU GATA PAY DA BILL!

File Photo

NASSAU| A former politician got the shock of his life when WSC disconnected his water supply in eastern New Providence.

The once-vocal MP was the kind of politician who would keep people’s utility supply on and connected, so he was shocked and surprised when the New Day proved that all people must pay their bills.

The former MP was so shocked that he called down into the corporation behaving as if he was still in power, and got the shock of his life that he too was going through the drill to get his supply reconnected.

WSc must now look into the huge water bill left behind by a former executive at the corporation for his own water connections.

Meanwhile the former MP had campaigned hard to get rid of the Disgraced Minnis Government. But after his utility was disconnected he said to himself, “Well by damn… it’s a New Day, and I gata now pay!”

