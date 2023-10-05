Annual McLean’s Town ‘Conch Cracking Festival’ adds new event

Residents and visitors converged on McClean’s Town East Grand Bahama – file photo

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – The 51st Annual McLean’s Town ‘Conch Cracking Festival’ will be held on Monday, October 9, at McLean’s Town School Grounds, in East Grand Bahama, and will add a new event this year – the ‘Conch Fritter and Spoon Race.’

Elaine Smith, Coordinator of Groups and Events at the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation said the Ministry of Tourism is pleased to partner with the McLean’s Town Association and in addition to residents attending the annual event, the Ministry will provide free transportation for visitors to promote Bahamian culture and entertainment.

This announcement was made on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 during a press conference held at Taino Beach.

Co-chair of the event, Candy Rolle-Johnson, said this is the second time since the devastation of Hurricane Dorian in September 2019, the event is being held.

Several events have been planned for the festival including the popular conch cracking competition. Divisions for the conch cracking competition include Open Men, Open Women, Media, Local Businesses, and Visitors. Other events include the conch fritter and spoon race, plaiting of the Maypole, a conch salad eating competition, and the Sands chugging competition.

Entertainment will be provided by the Royal Bahamas Police Force Pop Band, and entertainer KB.

The event will run from 11am to 7pm.