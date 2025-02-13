Another high school teacher charged with assaulting a 15-year-old boy…

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| Another “dutty” school teacher has been caught up in a court of law fooling with kids in the country.

BP understands the male teacher is accused of having inappropriate contact with another male student, and has appeared before a magistrate.

Prosecutors allege that old ass 45-year-old Franklyn Donaldson, a geography teacher at R. M. Bailey, indecently assaulted a 15-year-old minor at a High School in the country February 3.

Now Donaldson has denied the charge at his arraignment before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

His bail was set at $5,000 with two sureties. He’s next back in court on March 20 for trial.

How all these damn pedofiles end up in the school system without proper vetting? HOW?

