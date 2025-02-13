Murder suspect charged in death of Falcon Clarke

Javalo Brice

NASSAU| The first murder incident for February is already before the courts showing that criminals wwill not be long on the streets following their violent crimes.

BP is learning 20-year-old Javalo Brice on Wednesday charged with murder.

He is accused of fatally stabbing Falcon Clarke to death on February 3.

The incident allegedly happened at Augusta Street, New Providence.

Brice was not required to enter a plea to the murder charge when he appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

He was denied bail and the matter was adjourned to May 12.