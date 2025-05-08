Another Major Win for The Bahamas: The Bahamas Removed from the Government of France’s ‘French List of Non-Cooperative States and Territories in Tax Matters’ (NCST)

Ministers Halkitis and Minister Ryan Pinder working hard to change the direction of the Bahamas for the better.

The Journal officiel de la République française has published a decree dated April 18, 2025, officially removing The Bahamas from the French Government’s list of Non-Cooperative States and Territories in Tax Matters (NCST). The amendment, made pursuant to point 2 bis of Article 238-0 A of the French General Tax Code, updates the February 12, 2010, order and reflects The Bahamas’ continued efforts to meet international standards on tax cooperation and transparency.

This announcement marks another significant achievement in a series of international tax compliance wins for The Bahamas. It follows the country’s earlier removals from other prominent blacklists, including those issued by the European Union and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). These removals affirm The Bahamas’ commitment to strong governance, fiscal cooperation, and regulatory alignment with global norms.

The country’s achievements over the last three years have led to this recognition. This progress ensures that The Bahamas’ financial services industry can better serve its French clients, offering seamless access to financial services and cross-border solutions. The expanded ability to operate in jurisdictions like France also enhances The

Bahamas’ attractiveness as an international financial center, facilitating the continued growth and competitiveness of the sector.

This removal follows consistent and strategic advocacy by Senator the Honourable L. Ryan Pinder, KC, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, who has long championed The Bahamas’ position on the global stage.

The Government of The Bahamas remains committed to working collaboratively with international partners and institutions to ensure that it remains aligned with evolving global standards, while also defending its sovereignty and economic interests.