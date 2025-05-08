Crazy ex-lover knocks down a woman and her new lover through Brougham Street around 9am this morning…

See how yinner “good child” does end up dead?

NASSAU| A young woman and her boyfriend have been sent to hospital after being violently knocked down by her ex-lover through Brougham (BROOM) Street around 9am Thursday morning.

The ex-lover drove a gray Honda Fit at a high rate of speed hitting the woman and her new lover high into the air before fleeing in his vehicle with shattered glass on the windshield.

The vehicle drove along Brougham Street across East Street down through Sunlight Cottage before it vanished.

Police know who they are looking for following this update and we now hope they catch him. DANGEROUS PEOPLE should not be behind the wheel!

We report yinner decide!