Another male is dead in Montell Heights early Friday – Third homicide for the year…

file photo

NASSAU| Police are investigating a shooting incident that has left a 34 year old male of Montell Heights dead.

The incident reportedly occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Friday 06th January 2023.

Preliminary reports indicated that the victim was at a local bar on Washington Street and Robinson Road, when he was approached and subsequently shot multiple times by an unknown

male.

The suspect, who was wearing dark clothing and a ski mask reportedly fled the area on foot into

the Montell Heights area.

EMS personnel attended the scene and confirmed no vital signs of life.

Police are actively investigating and appealing to members of the public, who may have information regarding this incident to contact police.