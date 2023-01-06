Man accused in the armed robbery and murder of a Chinese citizen in 2019 was shot dead this afternoon…

Ishmael Forbes

NASSAU| Bahamas Press now confirms 24-year-old Ishmael Forbes is the latest victim in that homicide in Nassau Village.

He was released on bail for murder of a Chinese back in 2019. Prosecutors had alleged at the time that then 21-year-old, Ishmael Forbes, fatally shot Chinese native Xiang Song during an armed robbery at his store in Nassau Village. Forbes was also accused of robbing Ziming Ruan at gunpoint of $200 during that time.

We at BP do not know what happened with the case, but we know Swift Street Justice is here and the Chinese Triads are real! Dey do not play!

We report yinner decide!