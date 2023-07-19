Another male shot dead in Pinewood this evening… Another man shot on Baillou Hill Road taken to hospital…

LIVE SCENES IN PINEWOOD.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting another homicide incident in the capital this time in the area of Cascarilla and Wild Guava Streets in the community of Pinewood Gardens.

The scene is active and the victim succumbed on the scene.

We do not know if the victim was on bail like the five others shot dead in the past 10 days.

When we know we ga let you know.

Meanwhile, another man has been shot in the Baillou Hill Road and John Road community (this is where a former senator used to buy his drugs). The victim was taken to hospital.

