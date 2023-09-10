Another man on bail for murder shot dead in Yellow Elder this afternoon by his friend…

Man on bail for murder Katraz Coakley of Seymour Street, Yellow Elder shot dead.

NASSAU| The people on bail for murder haven’t gotten it yet but to be granted bail for murder is a death sentence in the Bahamas.

Police are actively investigating a shooting incident that claimed the life of Katraz Coakley a 24-year-old male of Seymour Street, Yellow Elder.

The incident reportedly occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday 10th September, 2023 at Lightbourne Street, Yellow Elder Gardens.

According to initial reports, two masked males, dressed in dark clothing and gloves, were observed running west on Lightbourne Street, discharging gunshots. It is alleged that during the exchange of gunfire, the victim was fatally wounded.

The second male fled the area on foot. Emergency Medical Technicians responded to the scene and confirmed the victim showed no signs of life.

The deceased is known to police as he was presently on bail for murder.

Readers should remember Coakley and his co-accused Ahmad Clarke of Acklins Street, The Grove back on Saturday, April 28th, 2018 was charged in the murder of Christian Moree. It is alleged that on the same day in question, the men – being concerned together – intentionally and unlawfully attempted to kill Romello Moss and Tarsman Clarke.

Coakley was initially remanded to prison but like many others before him, he too was granted bail and now is headed to the boneyard. AHHH WELL! One day the murder accused will get it!

