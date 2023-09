Live scenes from the crash.

BP Breaking| We are getting word that a plane just crashed in Wilson City, Abaco.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) has been notified of an occurrence that took place this afternoon after 4 pm involving a Piper PA32 with United States registration N106MR that crashed after takeoff from the Marsh Harbour Airport (Leonard Thompson Int’l Airport). The AAIA says the plane had five (5) individuals on board; no casualties have been reported.