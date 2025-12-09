Another traffic fatality recorded on East Street and Andros Ave Tuesday evening…

Live scenes where a traffic fatality unfolded tonight.

NASSAU| BAHAMAS PRESS is reporting once again another traffic fatality in the country this time on New Providence.

With all this rain and wet weather BP can report a pedestrian has lost their life on the streets. The victim had just left a store in the area and attempted to cross the street when he was struck by the driver of a vehicle. That driver later fled the scene.

The fatality unfolded in the area of East Street and Andros Ave. The victim died on the scene and police are now fully investigating.

Meanwhile, we can report National Security has now erected proper CCTV along the Munnings Road and Gladstone corridor where that 17-year-old body was found Monday morning. This section of the island appears to be famous for dumping bodies.

Upto this hour no one has claimed a family member missing or identified the victim in this latest homicide.

