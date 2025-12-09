NASTY church deacon gets 12 years in jail for attempting to molest his then 11-year-old grandchild!

file photo

NASSAU| A 65-year-old deacon in a church was sentenced to 12-years on Tuesday after being found guilty in what the courts described as an attempted molestation case his then 11-year-old grandchild.

DECENT Justice Renae McKay handed down her sentence on the deacon today in what was described as punishment to deter future offenders of sexual crimes against children.

The mother of the victim moved in with the WICKED DEACON (her father) after falling on hard times leaving the young victim in the hands of what was supposed to be “trusted” care.

On two occasions in September 2019, the grandfather, then 58, attempted to have sex with the child who is presently 17-years-old. All identities are being withheld for the protection of the victim.

Once again and even in this case the loud Christian Council DEM, who has words in the press on every national topic there is; crime, numbers, legislation. And today the Council is mute on this topic right here and we at BP knows why!

But hey, we ga report and let yinner decide!