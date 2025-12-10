The Governor General’s Christmas Visit to Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre

Dame Cynthia greeted by Administrators and Staff in healthcare at Sandilands.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Public Hospitals Authority held its Annual Governor General’s Visit at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC), December 8, 2025. Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia A. Pratt made her official visit to Sandilands, under the SRC Christmas theme, ‘Gifting Love, Compassion and Healing: A Season of Renewal.’ She congratulated the Sandilands staff for their efforts in caring for the aged, those with mental health issues, and dementia which can be long-term and very challenging for families to handle.

In welcoming the Governor General, Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Michael Darville said her visit marked the commencement of the holiday season across the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA), “which is a time to celebrate our shared achievements and the dedication of our staff and patients.”

For decades, he said, SRC, comprising Sandilands Hospital, Geriatric Hospital, and the Substance Use Unit, “has stood as our nation’s foremost resource for specialized psychiatric, geriatric, and substance use care and treatment. Established in 1956 and 1965, respectively, the hospitals at Sandilands are places of refuge where our most vulnerable citizens, the mentally and physically challenged, our elderly facing medical, social, and psychiatric challenges, and those battling the grip of substance abuse, find care and rehabilitation.

“This is a sanctuary of healing for the mind and spirit, supported by a dedicated staff complement of talented professionals who live our mission daily. From the Geriatric Hospital’s five inpatient wards and Sandilands Hospital’s 10 psychiatric wards to our vital Substance Abuse Units including Detoxification, Lignum Vitae Unit, and Humblestone House, your work embodies the highest calling of public service.”

Minister Darville noted, “Sandilands Family, your expanded outreach through the Community Counselling & Assessment Centre (CCAC) and various public health clinics, ensures that our essential psychiatric and gerontological services are increasingly accessible throughout New Providence.

“Celebrating both the history and growth of this institution, this year we celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Geriatric Hospital, a milestone that highlights the importance of geriatric care in the nation.”

The minister pointed to milestones of progress: “Building on progress, I am pleased to report that the renovation of the Male Ward bathroom is complete, and renovations to the Lignum Vitae Unit Ward are ongoing. Mental Health access points have been enhanced with the extended Male Psychiatric Clinic at Fleming Street Clinic, and a new and improved programme for male psychiatric patients on the New Eloise Penn Ward. Plans for the expansion of female psychiatric clinics are steadily progressing.”

He declared: “As the Minister of Health & Wellness, I can confirm that your work is a major part of our health transformative agenda. Through upgrades in infrastructure, manpower resources, legislation, and digitization, we are prioritizing the health and wellness of our citizens.

“We are investing in the training of healthcare professionals to provide specialized care for our mental health, geriatric, and rehabilitation clients. At the same time, we are working to ensure that over 160,000 Bahamians living with chronic Non-Communicable Diseases, including mental health conditions, have access to [the] free prescription medications initiative [to] improve health outcomes and remove financial barriers to essential, life-saving care.

“So to the dedicated members of the Public Hospitals Authority and the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, I extend my gratitude for your compassion, professionalism, and commitment to treating every client with dignity and respect, especially here at SRC, where we serve those with mental illnesses, disabilities, and age-related frailties.”

To the Governor GeneraI, he said: “Thank you once again for joining us at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre as we celebrate under the theme: ‘Christmas: Gifting Love, Compassion and Healing.’ This theme reminds us that the true meaning of this season goes beyond decorations and festivities; it is about the way we care for one another, the kindness we show, and the hope we inspire in those around us.”

Governor-General Dame Cynthia Mother Pratt tours the Sandilands facilities.

Minister Michael Darville addresses those in attendence.