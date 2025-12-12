Brian Adderley Group granted permission to use “Valley Boys” name until January 8th

Which now means TWO VALLEY BOYS (one with licence and another WITHOUT) will parade on Bay Street this Junkanoo Season…

Brian Adderley of 1958 group and Minister Mario Bowleg

NASSAU| So a Supreme Court Judge today has granted Brian Adderley’s group permission to use the name VALLEY BOYS after the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture has released $40,000 in taxpayers money to the group.

The court decided today that the Adderley group can now use the name Valley Boys until January 8th when matters surrounding ownership of the name are considered.

Now BP wonders what the connection is here? How could Youth, Sports and Culture release taxpayers funds to an unregistered group? HOW? HOW YA DO DAT?

How does a group collect money without proper registration? How ya do that in the Bahamas?

And what is the connection here between Mario Bowleg, Brian Adderley, Johnny Moon Archer and Bumber George to cleverly undermine the procedures and rules as laid down by the NJC?

HOW YA DO THAT?!

But we ga keep reporting and let yinner be deciding!