BTVI Exuma Campus Opened – PROGRESS!

Exuma Member of Parliament the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Minister for Education Science and Technology Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin and BTVI President Dr. Linda Davis.

EXUMA| A vision that was birthed ten years ago by Deputy Prime Minister and Exuma Member of Parliament the Hon. I. Chester Cooper became reality today as the newly renovated Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute’s (BTVI) Exuma Extension Campus was officially dedicated and opened.

During the ceremony dubbed, “BTVI Strong!”, DPM Cooper reiterated a phrase coined by his mother – “They could fire you from a job, but they can’t fire you from a trade”. It is on this premise that the DPM declared the official opening of the campus as a “transformational change for Exuma and her cays”.

“As Exuma’s economy expands, skilled workers are needed,” he said.

“This will go a long way in moving us forward.”

Stressing that this day was long awaited, DPM Cooper recognized and thanked the “visionary” Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin and the project team for making the dream of BTVI’s Exuma Campus possible.

Minister Hanna Martin also delivered remarks, accentuating the fact that technical skills and expertise have become predominant globally, as she applauded BTVI for responding to the “yearning” in Exuma.

“It’s about empowering our people. We want Bahamians to be the highest skilled in the region.”

BTVI President Dr. Linda Davis and Deputy Chairman Cecil Thompson also brought remarks reiterating their excitement fueled by the institution’s expansion.

The building and grounds were dedicated by Pastor Jon Dorsett.

Within two years, four Family Island Extension Campuses have been renovated and officially opened.

Those include the Eleuthera Campus, which was opened in April of 2024, Abaco, Grand Bahama, and Exuma Campuses which were all dedicated and opened this week.